UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue $144.4 million versus $147.2 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - board of directors of TEGP's general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.2875 per class A share for Q1 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - quarterly distribution represents a sequential increase of 3.6 percent from q4 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.