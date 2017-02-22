BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 Tallgrass Energy GP LP:
* Tallgrass Energy's Pony express pipeline to build a connection to Holly Frontier Refinery
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says construction of connection facilities is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners -El Dorado connection facilities will have design capacity in excess of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board