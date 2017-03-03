March 3 Tallink Grupp AS:

* In Feb. 2017 transported 654 048 passengers, which is a 3.4% increase compared to Feb. 2016

* Number of cargo units increased by 5.1% to 26 919 units and number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.2% to 69 614 units in February Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)