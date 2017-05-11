UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 TALLINK GRUPP AS:
* SAYS GROUP'S UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR Q1 DECREASED BY 0.7% TO TOTAL OF EUR 191.5 MILLION
* SAYS UNAUDITED EBITDA FOR Q1 WAS EUR 5.5 MILLION (EUR 16.3 MILLION, Q1 2016)
* SAYS UNAUDITED NET LOSS WAS EUR 20.3 MILLION (EUR 12.0 MILLION, Q1 2016 NET LOSS
Source text: bit.ly/2q53k1v
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources