May 4 Tallink Grupp AS:

* In April 2017 as Tallink Grupp transported 807 616 passengers, which is a 14.6 percent increase compared to April 2016

* In April number of cargo units decreased by 0.8 percent to 28,464 units and number of passenger vehicles increased by 6.5 percent to 91,063 units in same comparison

Source text: bit.ly/2pKba0t

