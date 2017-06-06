June 6 TALLINK GRUPP AS:

* SAYS TRANSPORTED 803 252 PASSENGERS IN MAY, WHICH IS A 0.7% DECREASE COMPARED TO MAY 2016

* SAYS NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES DECREASED BY 7.8% IN MAY TO 95 257 UNITS IN SAME COMPARISON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)