March 10 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS:

* Says judgement of Administrative Regional court of Republic of Latvia regarding KIA Auto and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp

* Says administrative regional court kept in force the decision of Competition Council

* Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp says KIA auto and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp disagree with judgment and will submit cassation claim within one month from receipt of full text of judgment

