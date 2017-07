July 11 (Reuters) - Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd

* Says ‍co, Mickey Mehta Health Beyond Fitness, Mickey Mehta entered in to non-binding MoU

* Says ‍will hold 51 percent shareholding in said new company​

* Co, Mickey Mehta to set up new co to buy assets including brand, goodwill of Mickey Mehta Health Beyond Fitness Private