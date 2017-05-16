May 15 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2017 first quarter results

* Achieved Q1/17 average production of 17,796 boe/d, up 55% over Q4/16 and up 86% from Q1/16

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.15

* Has begun to adjust capital spending to bottom end of its 2017 guidance range of $165 to $175 million

* Tamarack's 2017 annual average production guidance remains unchanged at 19,000 to 20,000 boe/d

* Company expects Q2 production to average between 18,000 and 18,500 boe/d