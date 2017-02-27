BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces a 43 pct increase in proved developed producing reserves and an operational update
* Tamarack Valley Energy - PDP reserves increased by 43 pct on an absolute basis and by 5 pct per fully diluted share for 2016
* Tamarack Valley Energy - remains on target to meet its first half production guidance range of 18,500 to 19,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture