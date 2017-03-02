March 2 Tamedia AG:

* Revenues of 1,004.8 million Swiss francs ($994.9 million) (-5.5 per cent) in 2016

* FY EBITDA fell to 201.0 million francs (-17.5 per cent, EBITDA margin 20.0 per cent) due to market downturn

* FY EBIT dropped to 113.5 million francs(-13.1 per cent, EBIT margin 11.3 per cent). Net income amounts to 122.3 million francs