July 7 Tan Chong International Ltd:

* Expected to record unaudited loss on investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected loss is due to share price changes of its listed investments, which are marked to market and therefore unrealised

* ‍Expected unrealised loss for six months ended 30 June 2017 amounts to HK$567 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: