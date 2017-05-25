BRIEF-Leo Resources oversubscribes and closes first tranche financing
* Leo Resources oversubscribes and closes first tranche financing
May 25 Tanager Energy Inc
* Tanager energy announces master gas purchase agreement
* Tanager energy inc - its joint venture partner, paleo oil company has entered into a master gas purchase agreement with houston pipe line company lp
* Tanager energy inc - parties will enter into separate purchase and sale agreement confirming, among other matters, monthly delivered volumes and price
* Tanager energy - term of master agreement is for period of 1 year, shall then continue on month-to-month basis thereafter, until terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice
June 21 Altice USA Inc said on Wednesday the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering.
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering