March 8 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - plans to implement a new infusion set connector for tandem insulin pump cartridges and infusion sets, T:LOCK(TM) connector

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - Tandem expects to begin a gradual roll out of new T:LOCK connector in second half of 2017