March 9 Tandy Leather Factory Inc:

* Tandy leather factory reports 2016 financial results in-line with 2016 revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $24.1 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Sees fy 2017 sales $84 million to $85 million

* Says 2016 eps came in at lower end

* Says in process of restructuring our store management

* Says restructuring of store management to include adding level of middle management in field

* Says restructuring of store management to include reducing several store operation positions at our corporate office

* Says "for 2017, we will continue to focus on protecting our gross profit margins and controlling expenses"

* Says we expect to see an increase in 2017 operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: