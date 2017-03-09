UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Tandy Leather Factory Inc:
* Tandy leather factory reports 2016 financial results in-line with 2016 revenue and earnings guidance
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $24.1 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 sales $84 million to $85 million
* Says 2016 eps came in at lower end
* Says in process of restructuring our store management
* Says restructuring of store management to include adding level of middle management in field
* Says restructuring of store management to include reducing several store operation positions at our corporate office
* Says "for 2017, we will continue to focus on protecting our gross profit margins and controlling expenses"
* Says we expect to see an increase in 2017 operating expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources