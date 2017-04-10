BRIEF-Vital Mobile says a unit, vendor, Beijing Tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
April 10Tangel Publishing Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 455 percent to 484 percent, or to be 58 million yuan to 61 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (10.4 million yuan)
* Says increased consolidation scope as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z57HMq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 15 Blockchain-based payments startup Circle Internet Financial on Thursday launched an international online money transfer service that allows people in the United States and Europe to send money to each other instantly and at no cost as it seeks to tear down borders in the payments world.