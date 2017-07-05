July 5 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 73 percent stake in game developer Chujian for an estimated 1.18 billion yuan ($173.53 million) via share issue, cash

* Says it plans to raise up to 247 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi)