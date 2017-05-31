BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
May 31 Tangelo Games Corp:
* Tangelo reports 2017 Q1 financial results
* Q1 revenue c$8.99 million versus c$10.86 million
* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Tangelo Games Corp - by end of q3-2017, expect to have completed conversion to unity of games representing about 70 percent of revenue of Tangelo Spain
Tangelo Games- sees release of new mobile-first mundijuegos app by Q4 end, release of 2 mobile-first apps for english-speaking market by end of 2017
Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.