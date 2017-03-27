March 27 Tango Mining Ltd

* Tango amends terms of agreement with Georges Zard, founder of the GZA Group

* Eliminated intermediary step of acquiring From Kevin Gallagher a related party, a 23 pct interest in African Star Minerals (PTY) Ltd

* Gallagher and Georges Zard have entered into a private transaction whereby Zard will acquire 23 pct interest directly from Gallagher

* Terms of agreement amended whereby Zard will now acquire from Co an 8 pct interest in ASM in lieu of 31 pct interest previously announced