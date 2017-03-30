March 30Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 110 percent to 140 percent, or to be 50 million yuan to 57.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (23.8 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YC3F6b

