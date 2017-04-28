April 28 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 113.3 million yuan to 133.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (66.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of fodder and fresh meat business, as well as decreased costs and expenses are the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ttFQlo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)