June 2Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 133.3 million yuan to 153.3 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to be 113.3 million yuan to 133.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 66.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased 40 percent of sales amount is the main reason for the forecast

