March 16 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 23.1 million yuan ($3.35 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 203.1 million yuan year ago

* Says it applies to cancel delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mM834v; bit.ly/2ndbO5x

