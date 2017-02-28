Feb 28 Frontline Ltd

* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)

* Frontline declares quarterly dividend $ 0.15 per share (Reuters poll $0.12 per share)

* Frontline ltd says in February, Frontline presented an improved and final offer of 0.80 Frontline shares per DHT share, which was declined by DHT's board.

* Frontline ltd says as DHT's largest shareholder we are surprised that DHT's board has declined our repeated attempts to discuss a business combination that we believe is clearly in best interest of all shareholders.

* Frontline q4 operating profit $17.8 million (reuters poll $35 million)

* Frontline ltd says we remain of the opinion that 2017 will see pressure on freight rates as further newbuildings are delivered.

* Frontline ltd says while capacity additions to the global tanker fleet are expected to put pressure on rates over the next 12 months, the company maintains a positive long term outlook on the tanker market.

* Frontline ltd says the market will begin to tighten in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)