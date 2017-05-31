BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Tanker Investments Ltd:
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.
* Says Tanker Investments will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teekay Tankers
* Tanker investments- all-stock merger with teekay tankers at exchange ratio of 3.30 teekay tankers class a common shares for each TIL common share
* Tanker investments - upon completion, tanker investments' shareholders will own approximately 30% of combined entity
* Tanker investments - merger approved by board of directors of both Teekay Tankers and TIL, including unanimous approval from special committee
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico