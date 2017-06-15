June 15 Tanvex BioPharma Inc :

* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$106 per share

* 2.3 million new shares to be offered to the company's employees and remaining shares will be offered through public offering

* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OjMRXD

