FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-TAR Holdings LLC says resignation of Sito Mobile’s CEO "is necessary"
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-TAR Holdings LLC says resignation of Sito Mobile’s CEO "is necessary"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tar Holdings LLC:

* Sito Mobile’s largest stockholder TAR Holdings LLC calls on four members of board to resign

* ‍TAR says believes that immediate resignation of Thomas Pallack as Sito Mobile's CEO and certain other members of new management team "is necessary"​

* Says continues to believe compensation packages recently approved by Sito Mobile's board are "not in best interests" of company

* Says TAR Holdings LLC owns abut 10 percent of Sito Mobile Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.