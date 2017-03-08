March 8 Target Corp

* Says it expects capital expenditures in 2017 to increase to about $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion - SEC filing

* Increase in 2017 capex as it accelerates rate of store remodels, flexible-format store openings, and continues to make supply chain investments

* Says it also expects its rate of investment in store leases to continue to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: