UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Target Corp
* Says it expects capital expenditures in 2017 to increase to about $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion - SEC filing
* Increase in 2017 capex as it accelerates rate of store remodels, flexible-format store openings, and continues to make supply chain investments
* Says it also expects its rate of investment in store leases to continue to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources