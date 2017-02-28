UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 28 Target Corp
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.5 percent
* Target corp says Q4 comparable sales decreased 1.5 percent
* Target corp says Q4 comparable digital channel sales increased 34 percent
* Says Q4 gaap earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.46
* Target corp - sees Q1 gaap eps from continuing operations and adjusted eps of $0.80 to $1.00
* Qtrly adjusted eps of $1.45
* Qtrly sales $20,690 million versus $21,626 million
* Target Corp - sees full-year 2017 gaap eps from continuing operations and adjusted eps of $3.80 to $4.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $20.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target Corp says for full-year 2017, target expects a low-single digit decline in comparable sales
* Target Corp - target expects a low-to-mid single digit decline in comparable sales in Q1
* Target-Will accelerate investments in network of physical,digital assets and differentiated assortment, including launch of more than 12 new brands
* Will also invest in lower gross margins to ensure co is competitively priced every day
* Target Corp - will accelerate investments in network of physical and digital assets as well as exclusive and differentiated assortment over next two years
* Target-Q4 results reflect impact of rapidly-changing consumer behavior, which drove very "strong" digital growth but unexpected "softness" in stores
* Expects investments in new model to present headwinds to sales and profit performance in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
