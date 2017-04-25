BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 25 TARGOVAX ASA:
* ERIK DIGMAN WIKLUND WAS APPOINTED CFO OF TARGOVAX, TAKING OVER FROM ØYSTEIN SOUG, WHO WAS PROMOTED LAST YEAR TO CEO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 27.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 31.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22