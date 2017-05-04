European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 Tarjar Xairo SOCIMI:
* To pay net dividend of 0.81 euros ($0.88) per share on May 10 Source text: bit.ly/2pbkM1c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)