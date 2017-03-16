EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA:
* FY total revenue 48.0 million euros ($51.50 million) versus 47.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 3.3 million euros versus loss 8.7 million euros a year ago
* Proposes no dividend Source text: www.1infot.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.