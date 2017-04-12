PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Taseko Mines Ltd:
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
* The new agreement will be in place until May 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July