BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Taseko Mines Ltd-
* Taseko reports fourth quarter operating cash flow of $50 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V