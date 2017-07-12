FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar
July 12, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar

* Taseko Mines Ltd says updating operating status of Gibraltar mine in light of severe wildfire conditions in Cariboo region of British Columbia

* Taseko Mines Ltd says severity of situation has impacted our employees' ability to travel to mine

* Taseko Mines Ltd - mining and milling operations are continuing but have been scaled back due to reduced workforce availability

* Taseko Mines Ltd - severity of situation has impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

