March 24 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says Tianjin-based firm Genexine, in which co's unit owns 33.34 percent stake, signed cooperation framework agreement to merge a Shanghai-based bio-tech firm

* Says the Shanghai-based bio-tech firm will be wholly owned by Tianjin-based firm Genexine

* Says co's bio-tech sub-subsidiary and CBC Investment I-Mab Limited will boost capital of $38.3 million and $111.8 million to the merged entity respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/50bKsk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)