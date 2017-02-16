Feb 17 Tassal Group Ltd :

* Tassal also re-confirmed its commitment to east coast community that it had no plans to develop a finfish farm in mercury passage

* Would comply with all conditions in independent panel's report regarding its plans to develop a fish farm at okehampton bay in triabunna

* Announces findings of independent marine farming planning review panel that assessed salmon farming at okehampton bay