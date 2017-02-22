UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Tassal Group Ltd:
* Taken decision to join proceedings Huon Aquaculture instituted against the industry regulators early Feb
* Moving Forward, may have to halve input of Tassal smolt into the harbour to about 1 million
* Taken decision to protect its interest as an operator in Macquarie Harbour in each of the proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources