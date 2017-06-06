June 6 Tassal Group Ltd :

* ‍Responds to Huon's newest proceedings in federal court​

* Not in breach of any environmental protection authority (EPA) biomass determination for Macquarie Harbour

* ‍EPA is in possession of Tassal's current production and biomass numbers​

* ‍Confirms it has received approval to trial a waste capture system in Macquarie Harbour​