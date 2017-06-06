UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Tassal Group Ltd :
* Responds to Huon's newest proceedings in federal court
* Not in breach of any environmental protection authority (EPA) biomass determination for Macquarie Harbour
* EPA is in possession of Tassal's current production and biomass numbers
* Confirms it has received approval to trial a waste capture system in Macquarie Harbour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources