June 20 Tassal Group Ltd:

* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture

* Tassal will vigorously defend legal proceedings instigated by Huon Aquaculture

* Refers to Huon Aquaculture issuing proceedings against state and federal regulators for various matters in relation to Macquarie Harbour