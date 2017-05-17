BRIEF-Italy govt to summon Telecom Italia execs to discuss ultrafast broadband plans
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
May 17 TAT Technologies Ltd:
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 14.8 percent to $27.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025