Tata Coffee Limited has informed the Exchange vide letter dated May 05,2015 that This has reference to our earlier communication dated 19th December, 2016, wherein we had informed you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art greenfield Freeze Dried Instant Coffee facility in Vietnam of 5000 MT capacity per annum through a Subsidiary Company with an Estimated Project Cost of 50 million USD (approximately Rs.350 Crores). In this connection, we would now like to inform you that the Company has infused an amount of USD 4.75 Million (approximately Rs.30.49 Crores) in the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Limited (TCVCL), which is incorporated as a Single Member Limited Liability Company in Vietnam; and consequently, TCVCL became a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company