BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group receives patents
* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED
March 21 Tata Communications Ltd
* Says Nilesat and Tata Communications collaborate
* Partnership allows both cos to leverage infrastructure to ensure regional media delivery over IP, enhance regional connectivity Source text - (bit.ly/2nYz8Ru) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 16 A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, BOGDAN MICHALAK, SOLD HIS ENTIRE 27.11 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY