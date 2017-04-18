April 18 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Q4 consol PAT 66.22 billion rupees
* March quarter consol income from operations 296.42 billion
rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was
66.62 billion rupees
* Recommends final dividend of INR 27.50 per share
* Consol march quarter net profit INR 63.47 billion last
year as per Ind-AS
* March quarter consol income from operations INR 284.49
billion last year as per Ind-AS
* FY 2016-17 saw broad based growth across markets with all
industry verticals except BFSI, retail and Hi-Tech growing in
double digits
