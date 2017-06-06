BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere Source text: [TCS and Siemens today unveiled a new collaboration around Internet of Things (IoT) innovation. Siemens MindSphere and TCS solutions will enable customers to explore new models that capitalize on IoT innovation and realize the opportunities presented by the digital economy.] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
