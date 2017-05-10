May 10 Tata Motors Ltd

* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016

* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 73,691 in April 2017

* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844, lower by 36 PCT Source text: (bit.ly/2q2ybf0) Further company coverage: