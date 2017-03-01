March 1 Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says February total sales of 47,573 units versus 46,674 units last year

* February domestic sales of tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 42,679 units versus 41,532 units last year

* Says company’s sales from exports was at 4,894 nos. in February 2017, a decline of 5%

* Says in February 2017, tata motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales at 12,272 nos., with a growth of 12%

* Says February commercial vehicle sales of 30,407 units, down 1 percent

* MHCV cargo segment demand has picked up due to pre-buying on account of expected price increase led by BSIV implementation

* Improved consumer sentiments, waning effect of demonetization led to recovery of s&lcv segment volumes in Feb