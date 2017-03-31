March 31 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors announces joint venture with Jayem Automotives for special performance vehicles

* Says Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives will work towards performance enhancement and appearance of series vehicles

* JT Special Vehicles will develop range of performance vehicles in phased manner at dedicated line, currently explored at Coimbatore

* Says "special performance vehicles will be targeted to augment the latest product range in our vision to build aspirational cars"