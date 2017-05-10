UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors group global wholesales at 73,691 in april 2017
* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844 nos., lower by 36%,
* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were at 54,847, higher by 16%, compared to april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources