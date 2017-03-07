UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Jaguar Land Rover February total retail sales of 40,978 vehicles, up 9.3%
* Says Land Rover retailed 28,775 vehicles in February 2017, down 6.4%
* Says Feb 2017 Jaguar retail sales were 12,203 vehicles, up 81.1%, compared to February 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2n97oca) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources